24 cops injured in clashes with foreign nationals in Pretoria
About 500 foreign national were forcefully removed from the yard of the agency after they had been camping there for weeks.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police on Saturday said that 24 members were injured during clashes between officers and foreigners outside the UN Refugees Agency in Pretoria.
About 500 foreign national were forcefully removed from the yard of the agency after they had been camping there for weeks.
They were demanding to be taken back to their respective home countries after fleeing their homes in Gauteng. Their sit-in followed a wave of xenophobic attacks across the province.
The provincial police spokesperson, Mathapelo Peters, said they had no choice but to act since the crowd became uncontrollable.
“As soon as police entered the property, the group started attacking the members, while women on the group were carrying babies on their sides. This made it difficult for the police to react.”
More in Local
-
SAA workers urged to continue fight for a living wage
-
Counterfeit goods worth close to R7m recovered by police in EC
-
As talks with unions over strike begins, SAA losing R52m per day
-
Happy ending: Cops rescue homeless mom, newborn baby
-
Sabric warns banking customers to stay vigilant as festive season draws in
-
Talks between unions, SAA stall after call for NTM to join talks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.