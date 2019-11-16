24 cops injured in clashes with foreign nationals in Pretoria

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

24 cops injured in clashes with foreign nationals in Pretoria

About 500 foreign national were forcefully removed from the yard of the agency after they had been camping there for weeks.

Refugees have occupied the UNCHR building in Pretoria to demand that they are assisted to leave the country following recent attacks on foreign nationals. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
Refugees have occupied the UNCHR building in Pretoria to demand that they are assisted to leave the country following recent attacks on foreign nationals. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police on Saturday said that 24 members were injured during clashes between officers and foreigners outside the UN Refugees Agency in Pretoria.

About 500 foreign national were forcefully removed from the yard of the agency after they had been camping there for weeks.

They were demanding to be taken back to their respective home countries after fleeing their homes in Gauteng. Their sit-in followed a wave of xenophobic attacks across the province.

The provincial police spokesperson, Mathapelo Peters, said they had no choice but to act since the crowd became uncontrollable.

“As soon as police entered the property, the group started attacking the members, while women on the group were carrying babies on their sides. This made it difficult for the police to react.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA