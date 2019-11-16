24 cops injured in clashes with foreign nationals in Pretoria

About 500 foreign national were forcefully removed from the yard of the agency after they had been camping there for weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police on Saturday said that 24 members were injured during clashes between officers and foreigners outside the UN Refugees Agency in Pretoria.

They were demanding to be taken back to their respective home countries after fleeing their homes in Gauteng. Their sit-in followed a wave of xenophobic attacks across the province.

The provincial police spokesperson, Mathapelo Peters, said they had no choice but to act since the crowd became uncontrollable.

“As soon as police entered the property, the group started attacking the members, while women on the group were carrying babies on their sides. This made it difficult for the police to react.”