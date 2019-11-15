View all in Latest
'You can't moer the problem away,' says EFF in debate on corporal punishment

MPs were debating increasing levels of violence, drugs and sexual abuse in schools in one of two mini-plenary sittings in the National Assembly on Thursday.

FILE: The EFF's Nazier Paulsen. Picture: EWN
FILE: The EFF's Nazier Paulsen. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Some Members of Parliament have criticised the country's decision to ban corporal punishment in schools.

MPs were debating increasing levels of violence, drugs and sexual abuse in schools in one of two mini-plenary sittings in the National Assembly on Thursday.

The school violence, drugs and abuse debate was sponsored by the African Christian Democratic Party’s Kenneth Meshoe, who called for more support for teachers.

Meshoe said corporal punishment had proven effective in other countries around the world.

"Is it a coincidence, chairperson, that the increasing levels of violence and murder in our schools seem to have started and increased after corporal punishment was banned in our schools? Why do some of our members call it barbaric or abuse when a headmaster, accompanied by a witness uses a cane to stop a learner fighting, drinking alcohol and hitting a teacher."

But the Economic Freedom Fighter’s Nazier Paulsen objected to Meshoe’s support for corporal punishment.

"At this anti-black and anti-poor system of governance that we have, I can’t understand how you even think that you can moer the problem away with a cane."

Deputy Minister of Basic Education Dr Makgabo Mhaule welcomed inputs from members, saying moral regeneration was needed in all provinces.

