'You can't moer the problem away,' says EFF in debate on corporal punishment
MPs were debating increasing levels of violence, drugs and sexual abuse in schools in one of two mini-plenary sittings in the National Assembly on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Some Members of Parliament have criticised the country's decision to ban corporal punishment in schools.
MPs were debating increasing levels of violence, drugs and sexual abuse in schools in one of two mini-plenary sittings in the National Assembly on Thursday.
The school violence, drugs and abuse debate was sponsored by the African Christian Democratic Party’s Kenneth Meshoe, who called for more support for teachers.
Meshoe said corporal punishment had proven effective in other countries around the world.
"Is it a coincidence, chairperson, that the increasing levels of violence and murder in our schools seem to have started and increased after corporal punishment was banned in our schools? Why do some of our members call it barbaric or abuse when a headmaster, accompanied by a witness uses a cane to stop a learner fighting, drinking alcohol and hitting a teacher."
But the Economic Freedom Fighter’s Nazier Paulsen objected to Meshoe’s support for corporal punishment.
"At this anti-black and anti-poor system of governance that we have, I can’t understand how you even think that you can moer the problem away with a cane."
Deputy Minister of Basic Education Dr Makgabo Mhaule welcomed inputs from members, saying moral regeneration was needed in all provinces.
Popular in Local
-
Passengers left frustrated as SAA strike grounds operations
-
Workers begin gathering at airports across country for SAA strike
-
Vavi: SAA management using strike to privatise airline
-
CARTOON: Grounded in Logic?
-
SAA: All attempts to resolve union grievances failed
-
KZN residents brace for severe weather, KZN EMS on standby
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.