Uyinene Mrwetyana’s rape, murder accused set for High Court appearance
Luyanda Botha (42) has already appeared in a Magistrates Court and faces two counts of rape, a count of murder and one of defeating the ends of justice.
CAPE TOWN - The case against a former postal worker accused of the rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana is to be heard in the High Court on Friday.
The 19-year-old UCT student was raped and murdered at a Claremont post office in August this year.
Investigations revealed he had served jail time for a carjacking before his Post Office appointment.
The South African State Security Agency had found that Botha was one of 174 postal employees who had criminal convictions.
Since Mrwetyana's rape and murder, safety and security at Post Office branches have been under scrutiny.
It also catapulted the scourge of femicide in South Africa into the national and global discourse.
