Uyinene Mrwetyana’s rape, murder accused set for High Court appearance

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Uyinene Mrwetyana’s rape, murder accused set for High Court appearance

Luyanda Botha (42) has already appeared in a Magistrates Court and faces two counts of rape, a count of murder and one of defeating the ends of justice.

The man accused of Uyinene Mrwetyana’s murder, Luyanda Botha, appears in the Wynberg Magistrates Court. Picture: EWN
The man accused of Uyinene Mrwetyana’s murder, Luyanda Botha, appears in the Wynberg Magistrates Court. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The case against a former postal worker accused of the rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana is to be heard in the High Court on Friday.

Luyanda Botha (42) has already appeared in a Magistrates Court and faces two counts of rape, a count of murder and one of defeating the ends of justice.

The 19-year-old UCT student was raped and murdered at a Claremont post office in August this year.

Investigations revealed he had served jail time for a carjacking before his Post Office appointment.

The South African State Security Agency had found that Botha was one of 174 postal employees who had criminal convictions.

Since Mrwetyana's rape and murder, safety and security at Post Office branches have been under scrutiny.

It also catapulted the scourge of femicide in South Africa into the national and global discourse.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA