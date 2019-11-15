Untu: Trains vandalism spiked after security companies' contracts terminated
The union said it was worried for the security of its members as train stations and rail-lines were being vandalised since Prasa terminated the contracts of private security companies.
JOHANNESBURG – The United National Transport Union (Untu) said vandalism of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa) infrastructure was reaching crisis proportions and threatening the 14,000 people employed there.
On Friday, the union said Prasa terminated private security contracts that employed 3,100 personnel around the country with no back-up plan.
Untu said it was worried about the safety and job security of its members.
The union said train stations and rail-lines were being vandalised since Prasa terminated the contracts of private security companies at the end of last month.
Spokesperson Sonja Carstens said: “Damaging the infrastructure, rail covers being stolen and stations being vandalised completely.”
She said the termination of irregular contracts was itself mismanaged.
“Obviously, they said the private security companies were terminated because they were appointed irregularly – we have no problem but we do believe that Prasa should have had alternative thereof before terminating the existing contracts or the police be deployed.”
Untu warns that if the rail service can’t be relied on, its members will lose jobs and the economy will eventually be crippled.
Popular in Local
-
SAA flights cancelled until Monday
-
Bodies of young girls found in freezer in Northern Cape
-
Luyanda Botha handed 3 life sentences for rape, murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana
-
Mrwetyana family welcomes hefty sentence for Luyanda Botha
-
Former SABC group CEO Solly Mokoetle dies
-
Passengers left frustrated as SAA strike grounds operations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.