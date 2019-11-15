Tom Thabane’s wife accused of murder as family feud plays out
Lipolelo Thabane was shot two days before Tom Thabane was inaugurated in 2017. A month later, he married his current wife Maesiah, who Thabane's daughter accuses of ordering a hit on Lipolelo.
JOHANNESBURG – Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane's daughter has implicated his current wife, Maesiah, in the murder of his late estranged wife Lipolelo Thabane.
On Friday, Advocate Nkoya Thabane-Hlaele claimed publicly that she knows Maesiah ordered Lipolelo's hit.
Lipolelo was shot execution-style two days before Thabane was inaugurated in 2017. A month later, he married Maesiah.
A family feud inside the prime minister's family has led to startling revelations.
In a leaked voice message, which Eyewitness News can confirm is from Thabane-Hlaele, she appeals to another member of the family to mediate in the fallout between her and her stepmother.
She also said she and the police had evidence to prove that Maesiah ordered the shooting of Thabane's estranged wife in 2017.
“Between me and Mr Thabane, one of us married a murderer. I have seen the docket of Lipolelo's murder.”
Thabane-Hlaele also threatened to disclose all the information if Maesiah continues to speak ill of her and her husband, who is the prime minister's rival in the governing party.
But as a lawyer, the question is whether by admitting that she concealed possible criminal activity - she violated her ethics as an advocate.
Popular in Africa
-
There’s a HUGE cat on the stoep: Zim lions occupy ranger station
-
Survey: Africa among most hostile regions for LGBTQ community
-
UPDATE: Lesotho officials admit Ebola case was a simulation
-
Lesotho ministry corrects minister's Ebola confirmation as simulation exercise
-
Two years after coup, Zimbabweans grow more despondent
-
Kenya, Somalia agree to restore ties after spat over oil rights
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.