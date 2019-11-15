Tom Thabane’s wife accused of murder as family feud plays out

Lipolelo Thabane was shot two days before Tom Thabane was inaugurated in 2017. A month later, he married his current wife Maesiah, who Thabane's daughter accuses of ordering a hit on Lipolelo.

JOHANNESBURG – Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane's daughter has implicated his current wife, Maesiah, in the murder of his late estranged wife Lipolelo Thabane.

On Friday, Advocate Nkoya Thabane-Hlaele claimed publicly that she knows Maesiah ordered Lipolelo's hit.

Lipolelo was shot execution-style two days before Thabane was inaugurated in 2017. A month later, he married Maesiah.

A family feud inside the prime minister's family has led to startling revelations.

In a leaked voice message, which Eyewitness News can confirm is from Thabane-Hlaele, she appeals to another member of the family to mediate in the fallout between her and her stepmother.

She also said she and the police had evidence to prove that Maesiah ordered the shooting of Thabane's estranged wife in 2017.

“Between me and Mr Thabane, one of us married a murderer. I have seen the docket of Lipolelo's murder.”

Thabane-Hlaele also threatened to disclose all the information if Maesiah continues to speak ill of her and her husband, who is the prime minister's rival in the governing party.

But as a lawyer, the question is whether by admitting that she concealed possible criminal activity - she violated her ethics as an advocate.