Survey: Africa among most hostile regions for LGBTQ community
On Thursday, a report released by the Institute for Race Relations revealed that some countries on the continent are still oppressive towards this marginalised group.
JOHANNESBURG – A new survey has found the African continent remains one of the most hostile regions for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, transsexual and queer (LGBTQ) people despite some recent positive developments on the continent.
On Thursday, a report released by the Institute for Race Relations (IRR) revealed that some countries on the continent are still oppressive towards this marginalised group.
The institute conducted interviews with African members and activists of the LGBTQ group.
According to the Human Rights Watch, 32 out of 54 African countries outlawed same-sex activity as of June.
The High Court in Botswana this year struck down two colonial-era laws, effectively legalising gay sex.
The report compiled by the IRR shows that some political leaders are not willing to accommodate the rights of the homosexual community.
Researcher at the institute Gerbrandt van Heerden said: “One of the countries that stood out where there is still a lot of oppression is Malawi, as well as Zambia. The president of Zambia actually did say that he would not agree to equal rights for gay people even if it’s at a cost of international aid.”
The research shows that there’s a clear link between education and LGBTQ tolerance with most prestigious schools having a relatively open view of people with alternative sexual orientations and gender expressions.
Popular in Africa
-
There’s a HUGE cat on the stoep: Zim lions occupy ranger station
-
UPDATE: Lesotho officials admit Ebola case was a simulation
-
Two years after coup, Zimbabweans grow more despondent
-
Lesotho ministry corrects minister's Ebola confirmation as simulation exercise
-
Kenya, Somalia agree to restore ties after spat over oil rights
-
Tom Thabane’s wife accused of murder as family feud plays out
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.