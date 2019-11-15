Striking CT SAA workers want company to take grievances seriously

The demonstrators said that while the group was small at this stage, it would grow as the day progressed.

CAPE TOWN - A small picket is growing at Cape Town International Airport.

The demonstrators were gathered on a field in the cargo operations area.

They're holding placards reading "No victimisation", "No corruption" and "Incompetent executives must fall".

#SAAStrike Current scenes at CT International Airport. Check in counters.SF pic.twitter.com/DVRoo6PhKg — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 15, 2019

#SAAStrike A small group has gathered at the cargo area at CT International. They say the group will grow as the day progresses. Currently here are about 13 of them. SF pic.twitter.com/XPPUpOPo2G — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 15, 2019

#SAAStrike The group has now grown to 16 here on the outskirts of CT International Airport. SF pic.twitter.com/MwjgmRUb2H — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 15, 2019

Geraldo January is an SAA customer service agent and has been working for the company since 2012.

He said he wanted the company to take their grievances seriously.

"Life is getting expensive every day and we see certain parts of the company getting money increases and different benefits and we work for the same company but we don't see the same benefits other people get in the company. We just feel it's unfair, that's why we're standing up today.

Currently, two police vehicles were on the scene. They're monitoring the very small group of demonstrators.