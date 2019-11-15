Striking CT SAA workers want company to take grievances seriously
The demonstrators said that while the group was small at this stage, it would grow as the day progressed.
CAPE TOWN - A small picket is growing at Cape Town International Airport.
The demonstrators were gathered on a field in the cargo operations area.
They're holding placards reading "No victimisation", "No corruption" and "Incompetent executives must fall".
The demonstrators said that while the group was small at this stage, it would grow as the day progressed.
#SAAStrike Current scenes at CT International Airport. Check in counters.SF pic.twitter.com/DVRoo6PhKg— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 15, 2019
#SAAStrike A small group has gathered at the cargo area at CT International. They say the group will grow as the day progresses. Currently here are about 13 of them. SF pic.twitter.com/XPPUpOPo2G— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 15, 2019
#SAAStrike The group has now grown to 16 here on the outskirts of CT International Airport. SF pic.twitter.com/MwjgmRUb2H— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 15, 2019
Geraldo January is an SAA customer service agent and has been working for the company since 2012.
He said he wanted the company to take their grievances seriously.
"Life is getting expensive every day and we see certain parts of the company getting money increases and different benefits and we work for the same company but we don't see the same benefits other people get in the company. We just feel it's unfair, that's why we're standing up today.
Currently, two police vehicles were on the scene. They're monitoring the very small group of demonstrators.
#SAAStrike Police are now on scene keeping an eye on the very small group. SF pic.twitter.com/dciFdO52td— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 15, 2019
Popular in Business
-
Passengers left frustrated as SAA strike grounds operations
-
Vavi: SAA management using strike to privatise airline
-
Workers begin gathering at airports across country for SAA strike
-
CARTOON: Grounded in Logic?
-
SAA: All attempts to resolve union grievances failed
-
Saica hears how Transnet error led to inflation of locomotives tender
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.