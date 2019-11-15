Striking CT SAA workers want company to take grievances seriously

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Striking CT SAA workers want company to take grievances seriously

The demonstrators said that while the group was small at this stage, it would grow as the day progressed.

Numsa and South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) members picket at the Cape Town International Airport on 15 November 2019. Picture: EWN
Numsa and South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) members picket at the Cape Town International Airport on 15 November 2019. Picture: EWN
47 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A small picket is growing at Cape Town International Airport.

The demonstrators were gathered on a field in the cargo operations area.

They're holding placards reading "No victimisation", "No corruption" and "Incompetent executives must fall".

The demonstrators said that while the group was small at this stage, it would grow as the day progressed.

Geraldo January is an SAA customer service agent and has been working for the company since 2012.

He said he wanted the company to take their grievances seriously.

"Life is getting expensive every day and we see certain parts of the company getting money increases and different benefits and we work for the same company but we don't see the same benefits other people get in the company. We just feel it's unfair, that's why we're standing up today.

Currently, two police vehicles were on the scene. They're monitoring the very small group of demonstrators.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA