Sars sacks chief legal officer Refiloe Mokoena with immediate effect
The details of the charges against Refiloe Mokoena have not been revealed, however she has been implicated in the granting of a R420-million refund to the Gupta family.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Revenue Service (Sars) on Friday said its chief legal officer Refiloe Mokoena has been fired for serious misconduct, with immediate effect, but there are no details about her charges.
She has, however, been implicated in the granting of a R420 million refund to the Gupta family.
Mokoena was suspended last year for her alleged involvement in that illegal payment of Gupta tax refunds.
She reportedly dropped former commissioner Tom Moyane's name to get officials at the authority to pay the VAT refunds.
Sars has not confirmed that Mokoena was fired for this matter but said commissioner Edward Kieswetter was now conducting a review of leaders as part of his commitment to restoring integrity.
It said Mokoena was subjected to a disciplinary hearing and she was found to have committed serious acts of misconduct.
