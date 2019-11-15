SANDF to raise awareness after NC man killed by explosion in restricted area
Henry Willemse had gone out to fetch his livestock last Thursday and his body was found next to his partially burnt bakkie the next day.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force said on Thursday it would embark on more public awareness around its combat training centre in the Northern Cape after a man was killed by an explosive device in a restricted area.
He is a member of the Gatlose community that lives around the training centre.
Spokesperson Mafi Mgobozi said members of the community often went into the restricted area to look for scrap metal and they had to be made aware of the dangers in the area.
“We are going to go again to inform them of going to pick up those unexpected scraps of ammunition is not allowed.”
