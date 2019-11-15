SAA: All attempts to resolve union grievances failed

SAA'S acting CFO Deon Fredricks said that management had bent over backwards to make a deal with striking unions but they won't budge.

Unions including Numsa, the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) and Satawu were angry over restructuring plans which could see more than 900 retrenchments.

They'd also rejected the airline's 5.9% pay increase offer, demanding 8%.

Fredricks said that all attempts to resolve the impasse had failed.

"We'd given them a new offer that we will pay them six months back pay in April, the balance in October. We will then also increase their salaries by 5% in April. Yesterday, we improved that offer, that we will pay them in March and we will go and look for funding to go and pay for that."

#SAAstrike Workers affiliated to unions NUMSA and SACCA have started gathering in Joburg, Cape Town and Durban to mark the start of their indefinite work stoppage. pic.twitter.com/0H2e45V02C — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 15, 2019

#SAAStrike “The SAA board must go”, reads some of the posters as the small group here at CT International continues to grow. SF pic.twitter.com/90c3aVd8m7 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 15, 2019