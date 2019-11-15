Porters at ORTIA hoping SAA strike leads to permanent employment for them

One man, who worked as a porter, said that all he wanted was a stable job.

JOHANNESBURG - While South African Airways (SAA) dealt with the crisis involving its striking staff, general workers at OR Tambo International Airport were also asking to be permanently employed.

This was also one of the demands by unions, who want SAA to cancel millions of rands in contracts for services including security, cleaning and IT.

Fearing they might lose their jobs, workers who were not permanently employed have reported for duty.

While many employees have opted to stay away on the first day of the strike, some are here to provide skeleton services.

"In a situation like this, we are losing a lot because we don't get paid, we depend on tips. So if there are no passengers, it's a problem."

Meanwhile, long queues continue to form at SAA's check-in counters but they seemed to be managed well.

It was not clear when the strike would end.

#SAAStrike The queue for SAA check ins at OR Tambo is getting longer by the minute. SZ pic.twitter.com/4nXlzn62p6 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 15, 2019