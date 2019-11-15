Porters at ORTIA hoping SAA strike leads to permanent employment for them

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Porters at ORTIA hoping SAA strike leads to permanent employment for them

One man, who worked as a porter, said that all he wanted was a stable job.

OR Tambo International Aiport porters (in background), who depend on tips for helping out passengers, said there was not much business as a result of SAA flights cancellation on 15 November 2019. Picture: Sifiso Zulu/EWN
OR Tambo International Aiport porters (in background), who depend on tips for helping out passengers, said there was not much business as a result of SAA flights cancellation on 15 November 2019. Picture: Sifiso Zulu/EWN
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - While South African Airways (SAA) dealt with the crisis involving its striking staff, general workers at OR Tambo International Airport were also asking to be permanently employed.

This was also one of the demands by unions, who want SAA to cancel millions of rands in contracts for services including security, cleaning and IT.

Fearing they might lose their jobs, workers who were not permanently employed have reported for duty.

While many employees have opted to stay away on the first day of the strike, some are here to provide skeleton services.

One man, who worked as a porter, said that all he wanted was a stable job.

"In a situation like this, we are losing a lot because we don't get paid, we depend on tips. So if there are no passengers, it's a problem."

Meanwhile, long queues continue to form at SAA's check-in counters but they seemed to be managed well.

It was not clear when the strike would end.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA