Ousted US envoy Yovanovitch says Trump tweet 'very intimidating'

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Ousted US envoy Yovanovitch says Trump tweet 'very intimidating'

Trump attacked Yovanovitch as she was testifying in the House Intelligence Committee about her abrupt recall from Ukraine.

FILE: US President Donald Trump. Picture: AFP.
FILE: US President Donald Trump. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

WASHINGTON – Marie Yovanovitch, the ousted US ambassador to Ukraine, said Friday that a tweet by President Donald Trump attacking her while she testified before the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry was "very intimidating."

Trump attacked Yovanovitch as she was testifying in the House Intelligence Committee about her abrupt recall from Ukraine following what she called a "smear campaign" by Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney, and corrupt Ukrainians.

Trump alleged in a tweet that "everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad."

Asked to respond by House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, Yovanovitch said: "It's very intimidating."

Schiff replied by saying that "some of us here take witness intimidation very seriously."

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA