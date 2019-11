Ousted US envoy Yovanovitch says Trump tweet 'very intimidating'

Trump attacked Yovanovitch as she was testifying in the House Intelligence Committee about her abrupt recall from Ukraine.

WASHINGTON – Marie Yovanovitch, the ousted US ambassador to Ukraine, said Friday that a tweet by President Donald Trump attacking her while she testified before the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry was "very intimidating."

Trump attacked Yovanovitch as she was testifying in the House Intelligence Committee about her abrupt recall from Ukraine following what she called a "smear campaign" by Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney, and corrupt Ukrainians.

Trump alleged in a tweet that "everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad."

Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

Asked to respond by House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, Yovanovitch said: "It's very intimidating."

Schiff replied by saying that "some of us here take witness intimidation very seriously."