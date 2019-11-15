Oscar-winner Mo'Nique sues Netflix for pay discrimination
Mo'Nique said in the lawsuit that a proposed $500,000 fee from Netflix in 2018 to make a stand-up comedy special was a "discriminatory low-ball offer".
LOS ANGELES - Oscar-winning actress Mo'Nique on Thursday filed a pay discrimination lawsuit against Netflix, alleging the streaming giant offered her less money than it did to white and male performers because she is a black woman.
Mo'Nique, also a singer and comedian, said in the lawsuit that a proposed $500,000 fee from Netflix in 2018 to make a stand-up comedy special was a "discriminatory low-ball offer."
"I had a choice to make: I could accept what I felt was pay discrimination or I could stand up for those who came before me and those who will come after me," she said in an Instagram post.
"I chose to stand up."
Netflix strongly denied the allegation.
"We care deeply about inclusion, equity, and diversity and take any accusations of discrimination very seriously," a spokesperson told AFP.
"We believe our opening offer to Mo'Nique was fair -- which is why we will be fighting this lawsuit."
Mo'Nique, 51, whose real name is Monique Hicks, won the best supporting actress Academy Award for her portrayal of an abusive mother in 2009's Precious.
That same year she began hosting her own talk show. It was cancelled in 2011.
Her last film was 2016's Almost Christmas, according to IMDB.
The lawsuit, filed at a Los Angeles court Thursday, said the offer "perpetuated the pay gap suffered by black women."
"There apparently is a ceiling when it comes to Netflix's willingness to pay talent of certain demographics, namely, black women," it said.
The document referred to higher offers reportedly made to male comedians by Netflix, including Jerry Seinfeld, Eddie Murphy and Ricky Gervais.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
ACH quits WWE and brands company 'racist' as he denounces 'slave name'
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 12 November 2019
-
'Fearless' Charlize Theron honored by Hollywood
-
Ballsy Boks follow Faf in strip-down for testicular cancer
-
Disney+ warns of outdated cultural depictions in classic films
-
Forest Whitaker launches young peacemaker initiative in Cape Town
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.