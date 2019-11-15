Oosthuizen leads after opening-round charge at 'Africa’s Major'
The South African leads at the Gary Player Country Club by three shots from Belgian Thomas Detry, who overcame a bogey six on the second hole to card seven birdies in a round of 66.
SUN CITY, South Africa - Home favourite Louis Oosthuizen produced a stunning birdie blitz to card a faultless nine-under-par 63 for a three-shot lead after the first round of the European Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge on Thursday.
Former Open champion Oosthuizen, seeking his maiden title in the tournament regarded as ‘Africa’s Major’, turned in 32 and roared on with four birdies in his first five holes on the back nine as he burst clear of the field in search of a 10th European Tour win.
His round was made more remarkable by the fact that he missed Wednesday’s Pro-Am tournament with kidney stones and was still unsure whether he would compete after waking up on Thursday morning.
The South African leads at the Gary Player Country Club by three shots from Belgian Thomas Detry, who overcame a bogey six on the second hole to card seven birdies in a round of 66.
Italian Guido Migliozzi set the early pace with six birdies on his front nine to turn in 30, but found it tough heading back to the clubhouse with bogies on the par-three 12th, and par-four 15th and 17th. He finished the first round in third following a 67.
Defending champion Lee Westwood is a further shot back after a bogey-free 68, the same score as veteran South African Ernie Els, who also carded four birdies.
The Nedbank Golf Challenge is the penultimate tournament in the 2019 Race to Dubai, whose leader, Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, carded an opening round 71 for tied 25th.
Popular in Sport
-
Bafana lose to Black Stars in Afcon 2021 qualifier
-
Watch the Bafana v Ghana game live
-
Ballsy Boks follow Faf in strip-down for testicular cancer
-
New home for Stormers as Newlands faces demolition
-
Graeme Smith withdraws SA director of cricket interest
-
Kane treble as England demolish Montenegro to book Euro 2020 spot
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.