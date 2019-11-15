Mokoetle remembered for his contribution to media freedom
Solly Mokoetle, who died on Friday, headed the SABC in 2010 and was later appointed head of digital migration by the Department of Communications.
JOHANNESBURG – Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) group chief executive officer (CEO) Solly Mokoetle is being hailed for his contribution to media freedom.
While details are still sketchy, Mokoetle died earlier on Friday.
He headed the SABC in 2010 and was later appointed the head of digital migration by the Department of Communications.
Mokoetle joined the SABC in 1994 as a general manager and over the years, his outstanding work ethic saw him rise through the ranks – becoming chief operations officer and then group chief executive officer.
Spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said: “Mr Mokoetle was very instrumental to the delivery of the Fifa World Cup broadcast amongst many other things that he was involved with. The successful broadcast of the World Cup was testament to his commitment to fulfilling the SABC’s mandate to build an informed society.”
Mokoetle became the first head of the digital migration project under the department.
It was during this time that he went missing from his Umhlanga home and he was later found unharmed at a Durban hospital.
Media strategist Michael Markovitz has also paid tribute to Mokoetle, praising him for his role in the struggle for media freedom.
