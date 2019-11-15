Man accused of plotting to assassinate Propcru senior execs to apply for bail

The police said the suspect was arrested in Kempton Park last week after he was allegedly instructed by other Popcru officials to hire an assassin to carry out the acts.

JOHANNESBURG - A man arrested for his involvement in a plot to assassinate and kidnap Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) senior leaders will appear in court for a bail application on Friday morning.

The police said the suspect was arrested in Kempton Park last week after he was allegedly instructed by other Popcru officials to hire an assassin to carry out the acts.

The Hawks are searching for Popcru CEO Zwelinkosi Reuben Mdletshe and Robert Sherriff after an investigation linked them to the misuse of money.

Spokesperson Hanguani Mulaudzi said: “He is in police custody, he is cooperating with the police, but the mere fact that we were able to get him and the money that was was promised is an indication of how serious we take this matter.”