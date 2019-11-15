Man accused of plotting to assassinate Popcru senior execs to apply for bail
The police said the suspect was arrested in Kempton Park last week after he was allegedly instructed by other Popcru officials to hire an assassin to carry out the acts.
JOHANNESBURG - A man arrested for his involvement in a plot to assassinate and kidnap Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) senior leaders will appear in court for a bail application on Friday morning.
The police said the suspect was arrested in Kempton Park last week after he was allegedly instructed by other Popcru officials to hire an assassin to carry out the acts.
The Hawks are searching for Popcru CEO Zwelinkosi Reuben Mdletshe and Robert Sherriff after an investigation linked them to the misuse of money.
Spokesperson Hanguani Mulaudzi said: “He is in police custody, he is cooperating with the police, but the mere fact that we were able to get him and the money that was was promised is an indication of how serious we take this matter.”
Popular in Local
-
Passengers left frustrated as SAA strike grounds operations
-
Luyanda Botha handed 3 life sentences for rape, murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana
-
Former SABC group CEO Solly Mokoetle dies
-
Vavi: SAA management using strike to privatise airline
-
CARTOON: Grounded in Logic?
-
Satawu: SAA being unreasonable and need to come to their senses
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.