Malawi & Zambia still the most hostile countries for LGBTQ people: IRR
On Thursday, A report by the Institute of Race Relations revealed that some countries were still oppressive towards marginalised groups.
JOHANNESBURG - A new survey has found that Africa is still one of the most hostile regions for LGBTQ people, despite some positive developments.
On Thursday, a report by the Institute of Race Relations revealed that some countries were still oppressive towards marginalised groups.
The institute based its findings on interviews with LGBTQ activists.
Researcher Gerbrandt van Heerden said: “One of the countries that stood out that still has a lot of oppression was Malawi as well as Zambia. The president of Zambia actually did say that we would not agree to equal rights for gay people, even if it’s at the cost of international aid.”
Popular in Africa
-
Two years after coup, Zimbabweans grow more despondent
-
UPDATE: Lesotho officials admit Ebola case was a simulation
-
Lesotho ministry corrects minister's Ebola confirmation as simulation exercise
-
Nairobi Population Conference refutes US claim it was exclusionary
-
Bulawayo residents asked to flush toilets at the same time every day
-
Thabane becomes Lesotho’s latest joke after embarrassing stint on stage
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.