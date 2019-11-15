Malawi & Zambia still the most hostile countries for LGBTQ people: IRR

On Thursday, A report by the Institute of Race Relations revealed that some countries were still oppressive towards marginalised groups.

JOHANNESBURG - A new survey has found that Africa is still one of the most hostile regions for LGBTQ people, despite some positive developments.

The institute based its findings on interviews with LGBTQ activists.



Researcher Gerbrandt van Heerden said: “One of the countries that stood out that still has a lot of oppression was Malawi as well as Zambia. The president of Zambia actually did say that we would not agree to equal rights for gay people, even if it’s at the cost of international aid.”