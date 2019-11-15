View all in Latest
Luyanda Botha pleads guilty to rape, murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana

It's been revealed that 42-year-old Luyanda Botha entered into a plea and sentencing agreement.

Luyanda Botha, who stands accused of raping and murdering 19-year-old student Uyinene Mrwetyana, appears at Wynberg Magistrates Court on 5 November 2019. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN
Luyanda Botha, who stands accused of raping and murdering 19-year-old student Uyinene Mrwetyana, appears at Wynberg Magistrates Court on 5 November 2019. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Post Office teller has pleaded guilty to the rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana.

It's been revealed that 42-year-old Luyanda Botha entered into a plea and sentencing agreement.

In August, he lured the 19-year-old UCT student to the Clareinch Post Office, where he raped her and bludgeoned her to death.

He then hid her body in a safe and the next day tried to dispose of it in Khayelitsha.

The prosecution said the deceased's family had been consulted.

