Luyanda Botha handed 3 life sentences for rape, murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana

It's been revealed that 42-year-old Luyanda Botha entered into a plea and sentencing agreement.

CAPE TOWN - A Post Office teller has been handed three life sentences and five years for the rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana.

It's been revealed that 42-year-old Luyanda Botha entered into a plea and sentencing agreement.

The sentences will run concurrently and he has no prospect of parole.

In August, he lured the 19-year-old UCT student to the Clareinch Post Office, where he raped her and bludgeoned her to death.

He then hid her body in a safe and the next day tried to dispose of it in Khayelitsha.

The prosecution said the deceased's family had been consulted.