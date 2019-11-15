Luyanda Botha handed 3 life sentences for rape, murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana
It's been revealed that 42-year-old Luyanda Botha entered into a plea and sentencing agreement.
CAPE TOWN - A Post Office teller has been handed three life sentences and five years for the rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana.
The sentences will run concurrently and he has no prospect of parole.
In August, he lured the 19-year-old UCT student to the Clareinch Post Office, where he raped her and bludgeoned her to death.
He then hid her body in a safe and the next day tried to dispose of it in Khayelitsha.
The prosecution said the deceased's family had been consulted.
