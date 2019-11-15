KZN residents brace for severe weather, KZN EMS on standby

The South African Weather Service on Thursday said heavy rain of up to 150mm and strong gale-force winds were expected throughout the week.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal residents are facing yet another day of uncertainty as severe weather conditions are expected to continue.

The South African Weather Service on Thursday said heavy rain of up to 150mm and strong gale-force winds were expected throughout the week.

Emergency services have remained on high alert after a second tornado tore through the Bergville area.

This is the second twister to hit the province this week.

While the damage caused by the second twister is unknown, KZN emergency services' Robert McKenzie said joint operations between disaster management and provincial government had been placed across the province.

"The Department of Health, Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and disaster management officials are on standby to respond to any incident that may be a result of the inclement weather."

WATCH: Empolweni residents have been left stranded after a tornado struck the area