Kohli out for duck but India lead in Bangladesh Test
The hosts were 188 for three at lunch on day two in response to Bangladesh’s 150.
INDORE - Opener Mayank Agarwal hit an unbeaten 91 but skipper Virat Kohli was out for a rare duck as India took a first innings lead in the opening Test against Bangladesh on Friday.
The hosts were 188 for three at lunch on day two in response to Bangladesh’s 150. India resumed in Indore on 86 for one and Agarwal with Ajinkya Rahane, on 35, put on an unbeaten 69-run stand to give India a 38 run lead.
Abu Jayed, who sent opener Rohit Sharma packing for six on Thursday, claimed both wickets Friday with his disciplined pace bowling.
Abu got Cheteshwar Pujara (54) caught at gully soon after the overnight batsman completed his 23rd Test fifty with a boundary.
But it was Kohli's wicket that brought joy to the Bangladesh camp after their lbw appeals were supported by the third umpire.
Kohli was given not out by the on-field umpire but replays suggested the ball would have hit leg stump. It was the superstar batsman's 10th zero score in his 83rd Test.
Agarwal, who completed his fifty with a boundary off Ebadat Hossain, stood firm with Rahane to surpass Bangladesh's total.
After surviving a dropped catch on day one, he successfully reviewed an lbw call after being given out by the umpire in the first session when on 82.
India's pace bowlers led by Mohammed Shami, who took three wickets, dealt with Bangladesh on the opening day after the tourists decided to bat first on a green wicket.
Popular in Sport
-
Bafana lose to Black Stars in Afcon 2021 qualifier
-
Ballsy Boks follow Faf in strip-down for testicular cancer
-
Springboks win the Rugby World Cup: The funniest internet reactions
-
New home for Stormers as Newlands faces demolition
-
CARTOON: Big Push for Tutu!
-
Kane treble as England demolish Montenegro to book Euro 2020 spot
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.