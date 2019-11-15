Khoza: TV deal helped PSL rake in record R1 billion in revenue

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) held their annual general meeting on Thursday where they revealed, amongst other things, that they had now hit the R1 billion revenue mark.

This was a first for any Southern African league.

Speaking after the AGM, which was held at Emperor's Palace, league chairperson Dr Irvin Khoza revealed where most of their money came from.

"It was mainly the renewal of our broadcast income," he said. "That makes a better percent of our income stream as the league and that makes a big difference."

Khoza also admitted that the issue of referees was discussed during the AGM.

Several coaches, including Mamelodi Sundowns’ Pitso Mosimane and Orlando Pirates’ Rhulani Mokwena had in recent weeks called for the men in the middle to be assisted better as they felt some teams were benefitting as a result of the incorrect calls.

Speaking on the issue, Khoza admitted that the PSL had requested a meeting with the SA Football Association (Safa) to not only discuss the matter but also the possible introduction of the video assistant refereeing system.

“Fortunately, we have got already plans afoot if we get the go-ahead to do it,” he said. “As much as it’s debatable, provocative but I think it’s a necessary thing to have because it will eliminate some of the debate, especially when the league is growing in South Africa. We want to avoid people discussing the wrong things."

With the league still without a permanent CEO since the resignation of Brand de Villers over four years ago, Khoza has also given an update on the possibility of interim CEO Mato Madlala being handed the reigns permanently.

“As a chairman, I am on record that we need to have a new CEO, but the clubs are making it difficult for me because they find comfort and I am asked the same question. I have asked that ‘let’s make a declaration, once and for all, let us not be half pregnant. Let’s decide either we take her on as CEO, fulltime, and relinquish her position at (Golden) Arrows or we get a CEO, because we can’t have it this way."