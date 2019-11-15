#KFCProposal: I asked her to love me because I love her

A video of Hector Mkansi going down on one knee to propose to Nonhlahla Soldaat at the restaurant in the Vaal took the country by a storm.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News sat down with Mzansi’s couple of the year Nonhlahla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi to find out how their lives have changed since their #KFCProposal went viral.

Individuals and big South African brands have come forward, pledging towards their wedding expenses.