'How could you do this to your family?': Jesse Hess’s cousin in court for rape
The man, who is linked to Hess’s murder, has appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court for the rape of a Hanover Park teenager.
CAPE TOWN – A cousin of slain student Jesse Hess, who was killed with her grandfather at their Parow home, has appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Friday in connection with a separate rape matter.
The man was taken into custody this week for the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Hanover Park.
Police believe he's also linked to the murders of Hess and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, in August.
The accused used his grey hoodie to cover his face as he entered the dock in courtroom 4.
People in the public gallery shouted 'open your face,' 'we know who you are' and 'how could you do this to your family?'
The man has been charged with rape, aggravated robbery and attempted murder — following an attack on a 16-year-old this week.
The court heard the victim knew the accused.
The alleged rapist could appear in court next week for the murders of Hess and her grandfather.
Popular in Local
-
Luyanda Botha handed 3 life sentences for rape, murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana
-
Sacca questions govt’s silence during SAA strike
-
Foreign nationals plot next move after removals in Pretoria, Cape Town
-
Former SABC group CEO Solly Mokoetle dies
-
Passengers left frustrated as SAA strike grounds operations
-
Porters at ORTIA hoping SAA strike leads to permanent employment for them
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.