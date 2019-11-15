'How could you do this to your family?': Jesse Hess’s cousin in court for rape

The man, who is linked to Hess’s murder, has appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court for the rape of a Hanover Park teenager.

CAPE TOWN – A cousin of slain student Jesse Hess, who was killed with her grandfather at their Parow home, has appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Friday in connection with a separate rape matter.

The man was taken into custody this week for the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Hanover Park.

Police believe he's also linked to the murders of Hess and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, in August.

The accused used his grey hoodie to cover his face as he entered the dock in courtroom 4.

People in the public gallery shouted 'open your face,' 'we know who you are' and 'how could you do this to your family?'

The man has been charged with rape, aggravated robbery and attempted murder — following an attack on a 16-year-old this week.

The court heard the victim knew the accused.

The alleged rapist could appear in court next week for the murders of Hess and her grandfather.