Former SABC group CEO Solly Mokoetle dies

Local
Mokwetle headed the public broadcaster from 2009 to 2010 and was chief operating officer prior to that.
JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Broadcasting Corporation group CEO Solly Mokoetle has died.
He was later appointed the head of digital migration by the Department of Communications and made headlines three years ago when he went missing outside his Umhlanga home and was later found in a Durban hospital.
More details to follow.
