FEATURE: The trauma of the public healthcare system
Mental health problems, HIV and Aids, pregnancy complications and other issues affect all South Africans. But not all of us have access to the same quality of healthcare. And it's poor people who feel it the most. Eyewitness News takes a look at what the public healthcare system looks like - and how it affects millions of South Africans.
More in Local
-
Workers begin gathering at airports across country for SAA strike
-
GALLERY: Refugees continue sit-in at UNHCR in Gauteng
-
NC man killed by explosives in restricted SANDF training area
-
Rand firms despite risk-off mood, equities fall
-
‘Bring back the cane’: Some MPs want corporal punishment back
-
CARTOON: Grounded in Logic?
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.