'Everything's ruined': New Hanover residents try to pick up pieces after tornado

A local businessman said he had to reopen his shop as community members were desperately in need of necessities.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of New Hanover northeast of Pietermaritzburg were still trying to rebuild their lives with no homes, electricity or food.

Earlier this week, a tornado ripped through the area, killing two people.

A local businessman said he had to reopen his shop as community members were desperately in need of necessities.

“Everything is damaged. I went outside yesterday, everything was ruined. My customers are crying for candles and paraffin because there is no electricity and also for bread.”

Meanwhile, in Bergville situated in the Midlands, rescue workers were trying to determine whether anyone was injured in a second tornado to hit the province.

WATCH: Empolweni residents have been left stranded after a tornado struck the area