England batsman James Vince returns for Paarl Rocks
England World Cup winner James Vince has joined the Paarl Rocks team in time for their second Mzansi Super League (MSL) game on Friday against the Durban Heat.
The Paarl-based side started the MSL with an emphatic win against local rivals Cape Town Blitz on Sunday.
The Paarl Rocks’ next game is against the Heat on Friday before they return home for their third game against Tshwane Spartans on Sunday at Boland Park.
Captain Faf du Plessis said after Sunday’s win against the Blitz, the Paarl Rocks were a batsman short in the balance of the team.
“We are a bit challenged with two batsmen (Markram, Duminy) being injured, but Vince is back for the next game which will help to sort things out,” said du Plessis.
Vince and Sri Lankan, Isuru Udana, are the Paarl Rocks’ two international players for the 2019 MSL.
