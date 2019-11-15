EFF supporters join striking SAA staff in Kempton Park
Workers are demanding an 8% salary hike, insourcing and an end to retrenchment plans.
KEMPTON PARK - The first group of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters has now joined the South African Airways (SAA) s trike in Kempton Park in solidarity with disgruntled cabin crew and technical employees.
Workers are demanding an 8% salary hike, insourcing and an end to retrenchment plans.
SAA is offering 5.9% and has offered to set up a task team to look into the demands.
A group of people waving the EFF flag were welcomed by striking staff with jubilation and loud cheering.
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) workers were dancing and singing at the SAA parking lot and earlier they tried to demonstrate on the street but were prevented by police.
Meanwhile, Sacca and Numsa have agreed to meet with SAA management at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration on Saturday for mediation.
#SAAstrike The first group of EFF members arrive here at SAA Airways Park. They are welcomed with jubelation and load cheering by Numsa and SACCA members. pic.twitter.com/87nsvf1mZV— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 15, 2019
#SAAstrike Traffic has been disrupted. Police try to convince workers to stay within the agreed picket rules. pic.twitter.com/M7vwovW2kA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 15, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Luyanda Botha handed 3 life sentences for rape, murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana
-
Passengers left frustrated as SAA strike grounds operations
-
Former SABC group CEO Solly Mokoetle dies
-
Satawu: SAA being unreasonable and need to come to their senses
-
Vavi: SAA management using strike to privatise airline
-
CARTOON: Grounded in Logic?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.