Go

EFF supporters join striking SAA staff in Kempton Park

Workers are demanding an 8% salary hike, insourcing and an end to retrenchment plans.

EFF supporters join Numsa and South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) members picketing at the SAA Airways Park in Kempton Park on 15 November 2019. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
EFF supporters join Numsa and South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) members picketing at the SAA Airways Park in Kempton Park on 15 November 2019. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
17 minutes ago

KEMPTON PARK - The first group of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters has now joined the South African Airways (SAA) s trike in Kempton Park in solidarity with disgruntled cabin crew and technical employees.

Workers are demanding an 8% salary hike, insourcing and an end to retrenchment plans.

SAA is offering 5.9% and has offered to set up a task team to look into the demands.

A group of people waving the EFF flag were welcomed by striking staff with jubilation and loud cheering.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) workers were dancing and singing at the SAA parking lot and earlier they tried to demonstrate on the street but were prevented by police.

Meanwhile, Sacca and Numsa have agreed to meet with SAA management at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration on Saturday for mediation.

