DA wins 2 WC by-elections but loses significant support

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance(DA) might have won two of the three by-elections in the Western Cape this week, but it has lost significant support.

Not only did the party lose a ward to the African National Congress, but its support also dropped by more than 15% in the wards it won.

When comparing the DA's by-election results with figures from the 2016 local government elections, the party's support has dropped dramatically.

Wards 19 and 82, which include Wesbank and Mitchells Plain, were both won by the DA, but smaller parties chewed away at the provincial governing party's support.

In Ward 19, support for the DA dropped from 66% in the 2016 to 49% in this week's by-election.

In Ward 82, it went from 83 to 64%.

This week, the DA also lost ward 4 in the Matzikama Municipality to the ANC, which got 51%.

In 2016, the DA had 49% of the vote.