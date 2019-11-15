View all in Latest
CT City's Makola hit with six-month ban for assaulting match official

Cape Town City said they can't comment on the sentence handed down to their player.

Cape Town City FC midfielder Mpho Makola. Picture: @PSL/Twitter
Cape Town City FC midfielder Mpho Makola. Picture: @PSL/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mpho Makola has been handed a six-month ban from football, effective immediately, after pushing a match official during a game.

In a statement posted on their website, the PSL said that the Cape Town City midfielder had been handed the sentence after he "was found guilty of assaulting match official, Abongile Tom, during the Telkom Knockout fixture against Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on 19 October 2019".

Cape Town City said they can't comment on the sentence handed down to their player.

The league's rule book states that should a player push the referee, they should be given a red card and charged by the league.

Makola was not sent off during the encounter.

The rules further state that if found guilty of unsporting conduct towards a match official, punishment can be a ban of at least four matches, while assaulting a match official was punishable by a suspension of at least six months.

