Cele: 34 wanted criminals arrested since launch of safer holidays initiative
The police’s national operational plan, aimed at reducing crime over the Christmas festive season, was rolled out in the Western Cape on Thursday night.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said 34 wanted criminals have been arrested in Cape Town since the South African Police Service (SAPS)’s Safer Festive Season initiative was launched earlier this month.
The police’s national operational plan, aimed at reducing crime over the Christmas festive season, was rolled out in the Western Cape on Thursday night.
On Friday, Cele addressed community members and police officers at the official rollout event in Philippi.
He said officers confiscated six illegal firearms during raids that formed part of the Safer Festive Season crime-busting plan.
Reacting to the recent killing of police officers in the province, Cele said officers should not hesitate to defend themselves against criminals.
“For some reason, it looks like there’s war in This province against our police; they shoot them a lot.”
Various specialised crime-fighting units, such as Operation Thunder and the Anti-Gang Unit have been introduced in the province in an attempt to curb crime.
In September, President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the rollout of the South African National Defence Force soldiers in Cape Town’s gang hotspots.
#SaferFestiveSeason National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole, receiving the 2019 SAPS operation plan from acting Western Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi. KB pic.twitter.com/8sKOOkaByB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 15, 2019
#SaferFestiveSeason Cele introduces the investigation team members who solved the #UyineneMrwetyana murder investigation. The Minister stresses it’s not a private investigator who cracked the case. KB pic.twitter.com/RUJGtt7az4— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 15, 2019
Popular in Local
-
SAA flights cancelled until Monday
-
Bodies of young girls found in freezer in Northern Cape
-
Luyanda Botha handed 3 life sentences for rape, murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana
-
Mrwetyana family welcomes hefty sentence for Luyanda Botha
-
Former SABC group CEO Solly Mokoetle dies
-
Passengers left frustrated as SAA strike grounds operations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.