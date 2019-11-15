View all in Latest
Black South Africans among most vulnerable in country - Inequality Trends report

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke released the Inequality Trends report for South Africa on Thursday, which found that the country remained one of the most unequal nations in the world.

FILE: Maluleke said black people were among the most vulnerable in the country and have the lowest access to medical aid coverage.Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
FILE: Maluleke said black people were among the most vulnerable in the country and have the lowest access to medical aid coverage.Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Statistics South Africa has revealed that only one in 10 black South Africans have access to medical aid coverage.

Statistician-General Risenga Malulek e released the Inequality Trends report for South Africa on Thursday, which found that the country remained one of the most unequal nations in the world.

Maluleke said black people were among the most vulnerable in the country and had the lowest access to medical aid coverage.

Maluleke said black Africans also had the highest unemployment rates, with the figure about four times higher compared to whites.

According to the report, black-headed households had the lowest access to electricity and internet compared to other population groups.

