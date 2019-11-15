Bafana Bafana to be without Bongani Zungu for Sudan qualifier
Goals from Thomas Partey and Kudus Mohammed condemned the team to a loss in Ntseki’s first official game in charge.
JOHANNESBURG - Molefi Ntseki admits that his Bafana Bafana players put on a disjointed performance as they suffered a 2-0 loss to Ghana in their opening African Cup of Nation 2021 qualifier.
Goals from Thomas Partey and Kudus Mohammed condemned the team to a loss in Ntseki’s first official game in charge.
Speaking after the defeat on Thursday, Ntseki acknowledged that their hosts were the better side.
“I’m still confident in my players even though we lost 2-0,” he said a post-match press conference.
“If you look at the game itself, it was more balanced. They had more power and strength in getting the goals. It was not like we were outplayed in the situation where we conceded. It happens in the game of football when you are not balanced, the opponent will take advantage”.
With his team struggling to create goal-scoring chances, Ntseki defended their inability to score against the Black Stars.
“We tried to overload the wings and tried to come out from crosses,” he explained their tactics. “We couldn’t get inside the box. If you look at the performance of the players today, we can’t say the tactics did not work out but I think because we give respect to the team based on how they defended against us”.
The team must quickly lift themselves to take on Sudan on Sunday in their second qualifier.
The encounter will take place at Orlando Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 3 pm.
Ahead of it, Ntseki has given an injury update: “You saw everybody that we had for this camp will still be available for Sunday except for Bongani Zungu who got a knee injury,” he said.
“So, we have a balanced team, we selected a balanced team and we are looking forward to playing the best team on Sunday and do well for ourselves and win the match”.
Popular in Sport
-
Khoza: TV deal helped PSL rake in record R1 billion in revenue
-
CT City's Makola hit with six-month ban for assaulting match official
-
Springboks win the Rugby World Cup: The funniest internet reactions
-
CARTOON: Big Push for Tutu!
-
Bafana lose to Black Stars in Afcon 2021 qualifier
-
Ballsy Boks follow Faf in strip-down for testicular cancer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.