Bafana Bafana to be without Bongani Zungu for Sudan qualifier

JOHANNESBURG - Molefi Ntseki admits that his Bafana Bafana players put on a disjointed performance as they suffered a 2-0 loss to Ghana in their opening African Cup of Nation 2021 qualifier.

Goals from Thomas Partey and Kudus Mohammed condemned the team to a loss in Ntseki’s first official game in charge.

Speaking after the defeat on Thursday, Ntseki acknowledged that their hosts were the better side.

“I’m still confident in my players even though we lost 2-0,” he said a post-match press conference.

“If you look at the game itself, it was more balanced. They had more power and strength in getting the goals. It was not like we were outplayed in the situation where we conceded. It happens in the game of football when you are not balanced, the opponent will take advantage”.

With his team struggling to create goal-scoring chances, Ntseki defended their inability to score against the Black Stars.

“We tried to overload the wings and tried to come out from crosses,” he explained their tactics. “We couldn’t get inside the box. If you look at the performance of the players today, we can’t say the tactics did not work out but I think because we give respect to the team based on how they defended against us”.

The team must quickly lift themselves to take on Sudan on Sunday in their second qualifier.

The encounter will take place at Orlando Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 3 pm.

Ahead of it, Ntseki has given an injury update: “You saw everybody that we had for this camp will still be available for Sunday except for Bongani Zungu who got a knee injury,” he said.

“So, we have a balanced team, we selected a balanced team and we are looking forward to playing the best team on Sunday and do well for ourselves and win the match”.