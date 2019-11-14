Stats SA reveals decrease in inequality for white, Indian and Asian people

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke has released the inequality trends in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG – Statistics South Africa said there was a decrease in inequality for white, Indian and Asian people in South Africa but an increase for black people between 2006 and 2015.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke released the inequality trends in South Africa on Thursday.

The report is the first to be released in South Africa and is a multidimensional diagnostic of inequality in the country.

It shows that some aspects of inequality have declined while others have increased over the past several years.

“We should be able to unpack further and say the household expenditure share for black South Africans grew from 41.8% to 49.3% between 2006 and 2015,” Maluleke explained.

He said research showed that labour market income was the main driver of income inequality in the country.

Maluleke added while economic income increased for black South Africans, it remained constant for coloured people, while it decreased for Indian, Asian and white people.