Stats SA reveals decrease in inequality for white, Indian and Asian people
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke has released the inequality trends in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG – Statistics South Africa said there was a decrease in inequality for white, Indian and Asian people in South Africa but an increase for black people between 2006 and 2015.
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke released the inequality trends in South Africa on Thursday.
The report is the first to be released in South Africa and is a multidimensional diagnostic of inequality in the country.
It shows that some aspects of inequality have declined while others have increased over the past several years.
“We should be able to unpack further and say the household expenditure share for black South Africans grew from 41.8% to 49.3% between 2006 and 2015,” Maluleke explained.
He said research showed that labour market income was the main driver of income inequality in the country.
Maluleke added while economic income increased for black South Africans, it remained constant for coloured people, while it decreased for Indian, Asian and white people.
Popular in Local
-
16 people killed in inclement weather in KZN as province braces for 'mega-storm'
-
SAA strike will further endanger battling airline, says CFO
-
Kingswood College vows to act against those involved in racial incident
-
Numsa says SAA made late offer to avert to strike
-
Satawu: SAA didn’t follow proper procedures for planned retrenchments
-
Ballsy Boks follow Faf in strip-down for testicular cancer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.