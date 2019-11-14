Springboks' World Cup winner Brits calls time on career

Schalk Brits retired in May 2018 after leaving Saracens but was lured back by Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus and helped them lift the Rugby World Cup in Japan this month, ending his international career with 15 caps over an 11-year period.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa hooker Schalk Brits announced his retirement from all forms of rugby on Wednesday, the second time the 38-year-old has brought down the curtain on his career.

Brits retired in May 2018 after leaving Saracens but was lured back by Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus and helped them lift the Rugby World Cup in Japan this month, ending his international career with 15 caps over an 11-year period.