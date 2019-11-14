Satawu: SAA didn’t follow proper procedures for planned retrenchments
They've approached the Labour Court in Johannesburg to seek an interdict to stop SAA's planned retrenchments.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) has entered the fray in the South African Airways (SAA) saga.
On Wednesday, National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and South African Cabin Crew Association gave the airline 48 hours to address a demand for an 8% wage increase as well as the fallout over the looming retrenchments.
SAA has decided to cancel flights for Friday and Saturday as a preemptive measure.
Satawu's Zanele Sabela said: “The reason we’re doing that is that SAA didn’t follow the right procedure. The Labour Relations Act, Section 189 is very clear; that they need to consult all the unions within the organisation and any unorganised employee. That wasn’t done, we were not informed.”
Unions are angry over the airline's plans to retrench more than 900 workers as part of its restructuring.
