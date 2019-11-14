View all in Latest
Sand mine would devastate Philippi Horticulture Area, say campaigners

The Philippi Horticulture Area Campaign said that the approval of a water use license to a glass company would be devastating to the area.

A farm on the Philippi Horticulture Area. Picture: PHA Food & Farming Campaign/Facebook
A farm on the Philippi Horticulture Area. Picture: PHA Food & Farming Campaign/Facebook
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Philippi Horticulture Area Campaign said that the approval of a water use license to a glass company would be devastating to the area.

Consol Glass' water use license application was rejected by the Department of Water and Sanitation this week.

However, the company is set to appeal the decision.

The campaign's fighting to preserve the area's farmlands, wetlands and the Cape Flats aquifer.

The campaign's Susanna Coleman said that if the license was granted, they expected the affected area to be larger then anticipated.

"This is for a silica sand mine in the northern part of the PHA. At the moment, it is only for an area of 30 hectares but Consol Glass has prospecting rights for an area of about 250 hectares and it's a piecemeal application for a very small area and then expand out from there."

Consol Glass was unavailable for comment.

