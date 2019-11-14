Sand mine would devastate Philippi Horticulture Area, say campaigners
The Philippi Horticulture Area Campaign said that the approval of a water use license to a glass company would be devastating to the area.
CAPE TOWN - The Philippi Horticulture Area Campaign said that the approval of a water use license to a glass company would be devastating to the area.
Consol Glass' water use license application was rejected by the Department of Water and Sanitation this week.
However, the company is set to appeal the decision.
The campaign's fighting to preserve the area's farmlands, wetlands and the Cape Flats aquifer.
The campaign's Susanna Coleman said that if the license was granted, they expected the affected area to be larger then anticipated.
"This is for a silica sand mine in the northern part of the PHA. At the moment, it is only for an area of 30 hectares but Consol Glass has prospecting rights for an area of about 250 hectares and it's a piecemeal application for a very small area and then expand out from there."
Consol Glass was unavailable for comment.
Popular in Local
-
SAA cancels flights for Friday, Saturday ahead of strike
-
UPDATE: Lesotho officials clarify Ebola matter was a simulation exercise
-
Lesotho ministry corrects minister's Ebola confirmation as simulation exercise
-
Strike the only way to make SAA listen to grievances, say unions
-
Kingswood College vows to act against those involved in racial incident
-
EC school condemns racial incident after students called ‘snoobab’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.