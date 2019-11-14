Saica told Anoj Singh ordered accelerated delivery of controversial locomotives

Francis Callard has told the Saica hearing that Singh demanded the delivery of up to 480 locomotives be brought forward at the risk by negating critical factors, such as Transnet engineering’s capacity.

On Thursday, Francis Callard told the Saica hearing that Singh demanded the delivery of up to 480 locomotives be brought forward at the risk by negating critical factors, such as Transnet engineering’s capacity.

Callard claims Singh told their team that by accelerating the delivery of the locomotives, Transnet would have saved R10 billion without explaining how this would materialise.

He explained it did not include forex hedging and escalation costs.

“When one is building a model of this nature, you ask the projected delivery and time period for the model. So, we want seven years. So, we would go to our treasury department and ask for the rand to dollar exchange rate for the next four to five years. That would be a rand exchange rate that one could purchase from the bank.”

Singh is accused of intentionally misleading the Transnet board and abusing his position during the procurement of the rail transport vehicles.

Callard said the acceleration of the delivery was not only contrary to Transnet freight rail’s available structure, but it was also beyond the company’s scope.

He added that it was also contrary to the procurement strategy of the locomotives business case, which stated delivery would only be accelerated and decelerated depending on market demands.