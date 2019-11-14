SAA cancels flights for Friday, Saturday ahead of strike
SAA has, however, clarified that partner airlines, including SA Express, Mango and SA Airlink will not be affected by the cancellations.
JOHANNESBURG - In anticipation of a strike by unions, South African Airways (SAA) has decided to cancel all domestic and international flights for Friday and Saturday.
Unions including Numsa and the SA Cabin Crew Association have served the airline with a strike notice.
They're unhappy with SAA's restructuring plans which it announced this week in a bid to keep it afloat.
The airline said that more than 900 jobs could be lost in the process.
South African Airways operations affected by industrial action. South African Airways (SAA) has cancelled all domestic, regional and international flights for Friday 15 November and Saturday 16 November (THREAD)— SAA - South Africa (@flysaa) November 13, 2019
Assistance will be provided through any SAA Contact Centre, City Ticket Office or dedicated Travel Agent to all ticketed customers holding a South African Airway’s Ticket (only).— SAA - South Africa (@flysaa) November 13, 2019
SAA said that the strike would hurt the already cash-strapped airline with estimated losses of more than R50 million per day.
Spokesperson Tlali Tlali: "We do not want to underestimate the impact this particular decision will have on the airline. We operate approximately 104 flights a day and when you look at the revenue that we raise, it is approximately R52 million per day. The strike will have a serious impact financially and operationally on us."
