Reports of shortage of doctors, nurses in SA untrue - Phaahla
Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that South Africans should not be concerned that once the NHI was implemented that the public health system would collapse due to a shortage of staff.
NAIROBI - Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that reports of shortages of doctors and nurses in South Africa were simply untrue.
Phaahla told Eyewitness News that there would be enough doctors and nurses when the National Health Insurance was implemented as health professionals who worked in the private sector would be integrated with those who worked in the public sector.
He said that under the current system, health professionals were unevenly distributed, with the private sector having a higher number of doctors and nurses.
Phaahla was speaking on the sidelines of the International Conference on Population and Development in Nairobi.
The deputy minister said that South Africans should not be concerned that once the NHI was implemented that the public health system would collapse due to a shortage of staff.
"There is a very small element of a real shortage. The bigger part of it is not a real shortage."
However, Phaahla admitted that a funding plan for the NHI had not yet been finalised.
Treasury previously raised concerns about the financial viability of the NHI and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced during his recent Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement that his department was locked in discussions with the Health ministry.
Phaahla said that he was confident they had a workable plan.
"The idea here is that you must pull both the budgeted funds from Treasury and the contributions from those who are employed and who have an income into one pool of funding."
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said that the Department of Health could be assured that it would have the support to implement the NHI as the bill was approved by Cabinet.
Popular in Local
-
SAA cancels flights for Friday, Saturday ahead of strike
-
UPDATE: Lesotho officials clarify Ebola matter was a simulation exercise
-
Strike the only way to make SAA listen to grievances, say unions
-
EC school condemns racial incident after students called ‘snoobab’
-
Gavin Watson’s family accuses Angelo Agrizzi of stealing R35mn
-
Man held in connection with Jesse Hess murder expected in court on Friday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.