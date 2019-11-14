Police officer killed in Bishop Lavis

The exact details and the motive for the attack are unclear at this stage.

CAPE TOWN - A police officer has been shot dead in Bishop Lavis.

It's believed the lieutenant-colonel was off-duty at the time.

Police have confirmed the incident.

The exact details and the motive for the attack are unclear at this stage.

The police's Novela Potelwa: "It is alleged that the lieutenant-colonel had just gotten into his vehicle when an unknown gunman in a vehicle approached and shot him several times."