Pakistan to host home Tests for first time in decade
Pakistan has not hosted a test match since a 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore left six security personnel and two civilians dead and six players injured.
MUMBAI - Pakistan will play a Test match on home soil for the first time in more than 10 years when Sri Lanka tour the country for a two-match series next month, the country’s cricket board (PCB) said on Thursday.
Pakistan has not hosted a test match since a 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore left six security personnel and two civilians dead and six players injured.
Pakistan did not host any international cricket for six years after the attack, with the team playing their home matches in the United Arab Emirates.
“This is fabulous news for Pakistan and its reputation of being as safe and secure as any other country in the world,” said Zakir Khan, the PCB’s director of international cricket, in a statement.
Pakistan has hosted a number of limited-overs internationals in recent years, with Sri Lanka playing three one-dayers and three Twenty20 matches there in September and October, though 10 key players opted out of that trip citing security concerns.
A Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) source told Reuters there was some apprehension about touring Pakistan for the limited-over series but concerns have since eased.
“The board is looking at sending a full-strength team for the test series,” the source added.
The first test will be held at Rawalpindi from 11-15 December while Karachi will host the second from 19-23 December, the PCB said.
SLC Chief Executive Ashley de Silva said it was time for Test cricket to return to Pakistan.
“We are pleased to confirm our return visit to Pakistan as, based on our earlier visit, we are comfortable and convinced conditions are suitable and conducive for test cricket,” he said.
“We also believe all cricket playing countries should host international cricket at home and in this relation we are happy to play our part in complete resumption of international cricket in Pakistan ...”
The two boards had agreed to bring forward the limited-overs leg of the split series and pushed back the two Tests, which were originally set to take place in October.
Popular in Sport
-
Ballsy Boks follow Faf in strip-down for testicular cancer
-
EFF questions Parliament celebrating 'lily-white' Bok RWC victory
-
New home for Stormers as Newlands faces demolition
-
Springboks win the Rugby World Cup: The funniest internet reactions
-
Lloyd Harris: I want to inspire SA youngsters
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: We don't have to stay in past by not celebrating Boks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.