Numsa says SAA made late offer to avert to strike
The union would not be drawn on the details of the late-night offer.
JOHANNESBURG - Numsa said that South African Airways (SAA) has made an offer to workers in an attempt to avert Friday's strike, which would now be communicated to its members.
Numsa said that it would revert to SAA with the outcome of its meeting with members on Thursday afternoon.
However, SAA has already taken a decision to cancel flights for tomorrow and Saturday to allow passengers enough time to make alternative plans if need be.
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi Majola: "No, it's not too late. We are always open to negotiation as ultimately our members care deeply about SAA and have done everything in their power to save this airline. What we need is leadership from the board and management."
Unions were angry over the airline's plans to retrench more than 900 workers as part of its restructuring.
