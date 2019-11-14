NC man killed by explosives in restricted SANDF training area

SANDF said the man had gone to collect livestock from a member of the community last week but failed to return.

JOHANNESBURG - A Northern Cape man who entered a restricted army combat training area has been killed by explosives.

A search party found his body next to his partially burned bakkie and the army has since confirmed he was killed by an explosive device.

Army spokesperson Mafi Mgobozi said: “Some of the ammunition cases are left behind. This may be the case that he came across one of these explosives.”