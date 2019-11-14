View all in Latest
Mbalula seeking to end Moloto Road deaths

Following the latest fatal crash, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula will lead a delegation of senior officials to various sections of the road where he’s expected to engage in a number of safety initiatives.

An overturned bus on Moloto Road near Pretoria on 13 November 2019. Picture: @Netcare911_sa/Twitter
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A section of the notorious Moloto Road will be handed over to the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) following another deadly crash.

Two people were killed, and more than 40 others injured when the bus they were travelling in overturned on Wednesday.

Tshwane Emergency Services warned that the death toll was likely to rise.

The R573 Moloto Road, known to many as the "Road of Death", has become notorious for horrific accidents.

In the latest fatal crash, the bus driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn and plunging it into a nearby field.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula will now lead a delegation of senior officials to various sections of the road where he’s expected to engage in a number of safety initiatives.

The ministry’s Ayanda Allie-Paine said: “The Minister of Transport will now be joined by the Gauteng Premier as well as the various MECs responsible for transport in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and in Gauteng.”

Earlier this year, six people were killed in a head-on collision involving an SBV cash-in-transit van and a bus also on the Moloto Road.

It’s believed the handing over of the road from the Gauteng government to Sanral will assist in much-needed upgrades.

