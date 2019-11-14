View all in Latest
Man held in connection with Jesse Hess murder expected in court on Friday

Family spokesperson Sandy Hess said the suspect was the murdered student's cousin.

Jesse Hess. Picture: facebook.com
Jesse Hess. Picture: facebook.com
56 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A man who has been linked to the murder of University of the Western Cape (UWC) student Jesse Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan will appear in court on Friday.

The man was arrested in connection with the rape of a 16-year old Hanover Park girl.

But family spokesperson Sandy Hess said the suspect was the murdered student's cousin.

Sandy Hess said the relative arrested in connection with the murder showed no sign of any friction with family members.

"We were very close. There were no signs of [friction], there were no arguments or anything of that sort. It's a heavy blow."

Jesse Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan were murdered in the Parow flat they were living in in August.

Police said that at this stage, the man in custody has only been arrested in connection with the rape charge.

Popular in Local

