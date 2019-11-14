Man held in connection with Jesse Hess murder expected in court on Friday
Family spokesperson Sandy Hess said the suspect was the murdered student's cousin.
CAPE TOWN - A man who has been linked to the murder of University of the Western Cape (UWC) student Jesse Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan will appear in court on Friday.
The man was arrested in connection with the rape of a 16-year old Hanover Park girl.
But family spokesperson Sandy Hess said the suspect was the murdered student's cousin.
Sandy Hess said the relative arrested in connection with the murder showed no sign of any friction with family members.
"We were very close. There were no signs of [friction], there were no arguments or anything of that sort. It's a heavy blow."
Jesse Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan were murdered in the Parow flat they were living in in August.
Police said that at this stage, the man in custody has only been arrested in connection with the rape charge.
Popular in Local
-
SAA cancels flights for Friday, Saturday ahead of strike
-
Lesotho confirms first Ebola case
-
Make alternative arrangements for Friday, Numsa tells SAA customers
-
EC school condemns racial incident after students called ‘snoobab’
-
Strike the only way to make SAA listen to grievances, say unions
-
Gavin Watson’s family accuses Angelo Agrizzi of stealing R35mn
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.