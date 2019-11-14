Lesotho ministry corrects minister's Ebola confirmation as simulation exercise

Sand mine would devastate Philippi Horticulture Area, say campaigners
Lesotho's Health Minister Nkaku Kabi is due to give an update on the simulation today.
JOHANNESBURG - The Lesotho health ministry has moved to clarify that a case of Ebola that was confirmed by the country's health minister was, in fact, a simulation exercise.
On Thursday morning, Eyewitness News reported on the case based on the information from the authorities in the mountain kingdom.
They said that a woman had displayed symptoms of the virus after coming into contact with someone from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
