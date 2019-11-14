Lesotho ministry corrects minister's Ebola confirmation as simulation exercise

Lesotho's Health Minister Nkaku Kabi is due to give an update on the simulation today.

JOHANNESBURG - The Lesotho health ministry has moved to clarify that a case of Ebola that was confirmed by the country's health minister was, in fact, a simulation exercise.

On Thursday morning, Eyewitness News reported on the case based on the information from the authorities in the mountain kingdom.

They said that a woman had displayed symptoms of the virus after coming into contact with someone from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

