Kingswood College vows to act against those involved in racial incident
Tensions have been running high after black pupils took to social media alleging that their white classmates were referring to them as 'snoobab'.
JOHANNESBURG - Kingswood College in Makhanda, the Eastern Cape, on Wednesday said action would be taken against those found in the wrong after a racial incident at the school.
Tensions have been running high after black pupils took to social media alleging that their white classmates were referring to them as ''snoobab''.
The term is the word " baboons" spelled backward.
The school described the racial incident as completely unacceptable and insisted the school was committed to transformation.
College head Colleen Vassiliou said: “We are well aware, and we want to acknowledge the anger, the hurt and the pain that stems from our previously racially-divided South Africa. Every pupil and staff in South Africa should be valued and their lived experiences should be acknowledged.”
